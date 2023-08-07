Guj Containers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.91 crore, down 23.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.91 crore in June 2023 down 23.95% from Rs. 41.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 44.86% from Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 down 37.34% from Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2022.

Guj Containers EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.28 in June 2022.

Guj Containers shares closed at 200.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 112.39% over the last 12 months.