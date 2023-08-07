English
    Guj Containers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.91 crore, down 23.95% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.91 crore in June 2023 down 23.95% from Rs. 41.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 44.86% from Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 down 37.34% from Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Containers EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.28 in June 2022.

    Guj Containers shares closed at 200.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 112.39% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9131.8141.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9131.8141.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6423.6930.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-0.03-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.071.982.08
    Depreciation0.380.370.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.342.132.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.613.676.01
    Other Income0.020.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.633.706.02
    Interest0.490.460.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.143.245.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.143.245.49
    Tax0.870.831.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.272.414.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.272.414.12
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.024.207.28
    Diluted EPS4.024.207.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.024.207.28
    Diluted EPS4.024.207.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

