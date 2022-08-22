Guj Containers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.96 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.96 crore in June 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 34.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022 up 209.57% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2022 up 117.69% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.

Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Guj Containers shares closed at 109.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 140.94% over the last 12 months.