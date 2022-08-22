English
    Guj Containers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.96 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.96 crore in June 2022 up 20.7% from Rs. 34.76 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022 up 209.57% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2022 up 117.69% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.

    Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

    Guj Containers shares closed at 109.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 140.94% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.9637.2834.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.9637.2834.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.7125.2627.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.150.02-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.082.062.03
    Depreciation0.380.340.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.935.382.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.014.232.55
    Other Income0.010.150.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.024.382.60
    Interest0.530.660.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.493.731.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.493.731.79
    Tax1.371.070.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.122.661.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.122.661.33
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.284.712.35
    Diluted EPS7.284.712.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.284.712.35
    Diluted EPS7.284.712.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Containers #Gujarat Containers #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
