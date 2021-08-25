Guj Containers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.76 crore, up 122.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.76 crore in June 2021 up 122.47% from Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021 up 124.66% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021 up 96% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2020.

Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2020.

Guj Containers shares closed at 39.10 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 101.55% returns over the last 6 months and 365.48% over the last 12 months.