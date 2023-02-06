English
    Guj Containers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, down 29.87% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore in December 2022 down 29.87% from Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 44.38% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2022 down 37.22% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.9935.8637.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.9935.8637.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5126.5727.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.470.10-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.841.992.04
    Depreciation0.380.390.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.612.921.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.173.895.30
    Other Income0.060.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.233.935.30
    Interest0.440.480.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.793.454.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.793.454.58
    Tax0.800.871.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.992.573.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.992.573.58
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.524.576.33
    Diluted EPS3.524.576.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.524.576.33
    Diluted EPS3.524.576.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited