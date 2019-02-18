Guj Containers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore, up 25.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.88 crore in December 2018 up 25.11% from Rs. 16.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 up 9.55% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2018 up 10.89% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.

Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Guj Containers shares closed at 11.13 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.75% returns over the last 6 months and -29.11% over the last 12 months.