Guj Amb Exports Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 989.29 crore, up 8.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 989.29 crore in September 2020 up 8.91% from Rs. 908.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.87 crore in September 2020 up 400.82% from Rs. 14.55 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.06 crore in September 2020 up 164.32% from Rs. 45.80 crore in September 2019.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2019.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 125.60 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 101.77% returns over the last 6 months and 77.45% over the last 12 months.