Guj Amb Exports Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 776.31 crore, up 0.75% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 776.31 crore in September 2018 up 0.75% from Rs. 770.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.14 crore in September 2018 up 58.26% from Rs. 20.94 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in September 2018 up 47.17% from Rs. 51.66 crore in September 2017.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2017.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 235.90 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.18% returns over the last 6 months and 31.86% over the last 12 months.