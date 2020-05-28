Guj Amb Exports Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 898.16 crore, down 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 898.16 crore in March 2020 down 28.92% from Rs. 1,263.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.45 crore in March 2020 up 72.8% from Rs. 31.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.86 crore in March 2020 up 25.24% from Rs. 66.96 crore in March 2019.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.75 in March 2019.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 115.65 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.