Guj Amb Exports Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,263.51 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,263.51 crore in March 2019 up 43.46% from Rs. 880.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.51 crore in March 2019 down 60.06% from Rs. 78.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.96 crore in March 2019 down 43.89% from Rs. 119.34 crore in March 2018.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.88 in March 2018.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 207.65 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.69% over the last 12 months.