Guj Amb Exports Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,162.99 crore, down 8.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,162.99 crore in June 2023 down 8.63% from Rs. 1,272.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.82 crore in June 2023 down 38.2% from Rs. 114.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.63 crore in June 2023 down 29.7% from Rs. 182.97 crore in June 2022.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2022.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 256.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.35% returns over the last 6 months and -13.61% over the last 12 months.