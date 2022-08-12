 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Amb Exports Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.86 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,272.86 crore in June 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 1,025.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.60 crore in June 2022 up 0.68% from Rs. 113.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.97 crore in June 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 176.86 crore in June 2021.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 309.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.96% returns over the last 6 months and 74.72% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,272.86 1,255.49 1,025.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,272.86 1,255.49 1,025.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 767.98 769.37 481.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 186.09 81.56 171.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.12 -27.93 43.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.95 40.70 28.86
Depreciation 23.84 23.09 25.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.93 177.68 132.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.19 191.02 141.91
Other Income 15.94 19.73 9.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.13 210.75 151.09
Interest 3.75 1.75 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.38 209.00 150.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 155.38 209.00 150.51
Tax 40.78 55.70 36.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.60 153.30 113.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.60 153.30 113.83
Equity Share Capital 22.93 22.93 22.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 6.69 4.96
Diluted EPS 5.00 6.69 4.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 6.69 4.96
Diluted EPS 5.00 6.69 4.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Amb Exports #Gujarat Ambuja Exports #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.