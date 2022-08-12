Guj Amb Exports Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.86 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,272.86 crore in June 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 1,025.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.60 crore in June 2022 up 0.68% from Rs. 113.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.97 crore in June 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 176.86 crore in June 2021.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.96 in June 2021.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 309.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.96% returns over the last 6 months and 74.72% over the last 12 months.