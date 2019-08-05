Guj Amb Exports Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,011.44 crore, up 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,011.44 crore in June 2019 up 25.78% from Rs. 804.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.68 crore in June 2019 down 57.25% from Rs. 53.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.64 crore in June 2019 down 42.91% from Rs. 102.71 crore in June 2018.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2018.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 129.10 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.93% returns over the last 6 months and -39.36% over the last 12 months.