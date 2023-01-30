Guj Amb Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,129.86 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,129.86 crore in December 2022 down 8.74% from Rs. 1,238.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.91 crore in December 2022 down 22.08% from Rs. 105.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.39 crore in December 2022 down 20.19% from Rs. 169.63 crore in December 2021.