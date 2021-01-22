Guj Amb Exports Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.20 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.20 crore in December 2020 up 21.29% from Rs. 998.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.52 crore in December 2020 up 102.22% from Rs. 54.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.63 crore in December 2020 up 62.86% from Rs. 102.93 crore in December 2019.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.72 in December 2019.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 143.85 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.85% returns over the last 6 months and 93.09% over the last 12 months.