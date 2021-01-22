MARKET NEWS

Guj Amb Exports Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.20 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.20 crore in December 2020 up 21.29% from Rs. 998.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.52 crore in December 2020 up 102.22% from Rs. 54.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.63 crore in December 2020 up 62.86% from Rs. 102.93 crore in December 2019.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.72 in December 2019.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 143.85 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.85% returns over the last 6 months and 93.09% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,211.20989.29998.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,211.20989.29998.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials843.50610.85778.07
Purchase of Traded Goods117.9996.7629.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-82.1424.87-42.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.3229.3930.06
Depreciation25.6026.7625.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses142.32117.28102.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.6183.3875.20
Other Income10.4210.922.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.0394.3077.57
Interest1.061.171.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.9793.1375.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax140.9793.1375.79
Tax31.4520.2621.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.5272.8754.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.5272.8754.16
Equity Share Capital22.9322.9322.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.786.364.72
Diluted EPS4.786.364.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.786.364.72
Diluted EPS4.786.364.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Guj Amb Exports #Gujarat Ambuja Exports #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

