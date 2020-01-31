Guj Amb Exports Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 998.63 crore, down 15.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 998.63 crore in December 2019 down 15.19% from Rs. 1,177.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.16 crore in December 2019 down 32.69% from Rs. 80.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.93 crore in December 2019 down 25.59% from Rs. 138.33 crore in December 2018.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.72 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.02 in December 2018.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 147.70 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -27.90% over the last 12 months.