Guj Amb Exports Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,177.47 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,177.47 crore in December 2018 up 16.19% from Rs. 1,013.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.46 crore in December 2018 up 27.31% from Rs. 63.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.33 crore in December 2018 up 20.75% from Rs. 114.56 crore in December 2017.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.51 in December 2017.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 213.50 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -11.47% over the last 12 months.