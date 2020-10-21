172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|guj-amb-exports-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-989-29-crore-up-8-91-y-o-y-5991601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guj Amb Exports Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 989.29 crore, up 8.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 989.29 crore in September 2020 up 8.91% from Rs. 908.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.80 crore in September 2020 up 400.34% from Rs. 14.55 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.99 crore in September 2020 up 164.17% from Rs. 45.80 crore in September 2019.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 6.35 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2019.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 125.60 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 101.77% returns over the last 6 months and 77.45% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations989.29828.27
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations989.29828.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials610.85492.35
Purchase of Traded Goods96.76160.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.87-10.48
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost29.3922.55
Depreciation26.7627.29
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses117.3587.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.3148.57
Other Income10.926.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.2354.61
Interest1.171.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.0653.17
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax93.0653.17
Tax20.2615.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.8037.33
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.8037.33
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.8037.33
Equity Share Capital22.9322.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.353.26
Diluted EPS6.353.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.353.26
Diluted EPS6.353.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Guj Amb Exports #Gujarat Ambuja Exports #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.