Guj Amb Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,428.50 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,428.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 1,255.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.48 crore in March 2023 down 54.69% from Rs. 153.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.81 crore in March 2023 down 48.34% from Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2022.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2022.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 287.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.22% returns over the last 6 months and -10.36% over the last 12 months.