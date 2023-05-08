English
    Guj Amb Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,428.50 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,428.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 1,255.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.48 crore in March 2023 down 54.69% from Rs. 153.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.81 crore in March 2023 down 48.34% from Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2022.

    Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 287.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.22% returns over the last 6 months and -10.36% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,428.501,129.861,255.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,428.501,129.861,255.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials982.99810.77769.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.0532.7781.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.18-37.31-27.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.7140.2940.70
    Depreciation23.3223.8023.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.70175.82177.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.5583.72191.03
    Other Income13.9427.8819.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.49111.60210.78
    Interest4.452.481.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.04109.12209.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.04109.12209.03
    Tax23.5627.2055.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.4881.92153.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.4881.92153.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.4881.92153.33
    Equity Share Capital22.9322.9322.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.576.69
    Diluted EPS3.033.576.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.576.69
    Diluted EPS3.033.576.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Amb Exports #Gujarat Ambuja Exports #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am