 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Amb Exports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,255.49 crore, down 25.11% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,255.49 crore in March 2022 down 25.11% from Rs. 1,676.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.33 crore in March 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 118.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 190.90 crore in March 2021.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.16 in March 2021.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 339.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 114.38% returns over the last 6 months and 102.62% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,255.49 1,238.00 1,676.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,255.49 1,238.00 1,676.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 769.37 780.23 996.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 81.56 87.80 273.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.93 12.97 -33.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.70 37.23 43.55
Depreciation 23.09 24.89 23.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.67 160.58 207.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.03 134.31 165.83
Other Income 19.75 10.44 1.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 210.78 144.74 167.30
Interest 1.75 2.03 2.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 209.03 142.71 165.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 209.03 142.71 165.20
Tax 55.70 37.58 46.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 153.33 105.13 118.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 153.33 105.13 118.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 153.33 105.13 118.42
Equity Share Capital 22.93 22.93 22.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.69 4.59 5.16
Diluted EPS 6.69 4.59 5.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.69 4.59 5.16
Diluted EPS 6.69 4.59 5.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Amb Exports #Gujarat Ambuja Exports #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:20 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.