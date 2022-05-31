Guj Amb Exports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,255.49 crore, down 25.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,255.49 crore in March 2022 down 25.11% from Rs. 1,676.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.33 crore in March 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 118.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 190.90 crore in March 2021.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.16 in March 2021.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 339.80 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 114.38% returns over the last 6 months and 102.62% over the last 12 months.