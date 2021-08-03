Guj Amb Exports Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,025.00 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,025.00 crore in June 2021 up 23.75% from Rs. 828.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.83 crore in June 2021 up 204.92% from Rs. 37.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.86 crore in June 2021 up 115.95% from Rs. 81.90 crore in June 2020.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2020.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 189.40 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.28% returns over the last 6 months and 126.56% over the last 12 months.