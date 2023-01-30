 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Amb Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,129.86 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,129.86 crore in December 2022 down 8.74% from Rs. 1,238.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.92 crore in December 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 105.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.40 crore in December 2022 down 20.18% from Rs. 169.63 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,129.86 1,077.77 1,238.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,129.86 1,077.77 1,238.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 810.77 723.27 780.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.77 21.14 87.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.31 27.76 12.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.29 22.26 37.23
Depreciation 23.80 23.70 24.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.82 189.72 160.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.72 69.92 134.31
Other Income 27.88 16.25 10.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.60 86.17 144.74
Interest 2.48 2.58 2.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.12 83.59 142.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.12 83.59 142.71
Tax 27.20 19.49 37.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.92 64.10 105.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.92 64.10 105.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.92 64.10 105.13
Equity Share Capital 22.93 22.93 22.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.80 4.59
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.80 4.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.80 4.59
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.80 4.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited