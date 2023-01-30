English
    Earnings

    Guj Amb Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,129.86 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Ambuja Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,129.86 crore in December 2022 down 8.74% from Rs. 1,238.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.92 crore in December 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 105.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.40 crore in December 2022 down 20.18% from Rs. 169.63 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,129.861,077.771,238.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,129.861,077.771,238.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials810.77723.27780.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.7721.1487.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.3127.7612.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.2922.2637.23
    Depreciation23.8023.7024.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses175.82189.72160.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.7269.92134.31
    Other Income27.8816.2510.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.6086.17144.74
    Interest2.482.582.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.1283.59142.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax109.1283.59142.71
    Tax27.2019.4937.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.9264.10105.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.9264.10105.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.9264.10105.13
    Equity Share Capital22.9322.9322.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.804.59
    Diluted EPS3.572.804.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.804.59
    Diluted EPS3.572.804.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited