Guj Amb Exports Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,238.00 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,238.00 crore in December 2021 up 2.21% from Rs. 1,211.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.13 crore in December 2021 down 3.83% from Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.63 crore in December 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 167.63 crore in December 2020.

Guj Amb Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2020.

Guj Amb Exports shares closed at 214.40 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 51.47% over the last 12 months.