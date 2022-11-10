 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Alkali Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,127.26 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,127.26 crore in September 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 825.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.79 crore in September 2022 up 70.3% from Rs. 75.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.84 crore in September 2022 up 51.1% from Rs. 164.02 crore in September 2021.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 17.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.22 in September 2021.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 890.15 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 20.78% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,127.26 1,128.33 825.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,127.26 1,128.33 825.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 398.32 367.50 327.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.03 -- 2.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.26 -20.00 1.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.14 60.49 73.65
Depreciation 59.57 49.81 48.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 433.13 338.58 278.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.33 331.95 93.70
Other Income 21.94 5.89 21.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.27 337.84 115.28
Interest 2.60 1.58 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 185.67 336.26 113.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 185.67 336.26 113.94
Tax 57.88 114.19 38.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 127.79 222.07 75.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 127.79 222.07 75.04
Equity Share Capital 73.44 73.44 73.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.40 30.24 10.22
Diluted EPS 17.40 30.24 10.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.40 30.24 10.22
Diluted EPS 17.40 30.24 10.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

