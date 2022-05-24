 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Alkali Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.48 crore, up 70.01% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.48 crore in March 2022 up 70.01% from Rs. 671.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.66 crore in March 2022 up 534.04% from Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.35 crore in March 2022 up 239.11% from Rs. 105.38 crore in March 2021.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 30.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2021.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 913.40 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.72% returns over the last 6 months and 121.24% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,141.48 1,075.05 671.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,141.48 1,075.05 671.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 334.28 321.53 283.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.55 3.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.03 -15.56 -13.08
Power & Fuel -- -- 139.82
Employees Cost 76.29 68.76 48.73
Depreciation 52.25 49.96 44.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 359.52 331.36 112.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.11 316.45 52.29
Other Income 6.99 2.57 8.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 305.10 319.02 61.17
Interest 1.19 1.36 8.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 303.91 317.66 52.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 303.91 317.66 52.49
Tax 82.25 115.88 17.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 221.66 201.78 34.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 221.66 201.78 34.96
Equity Share Capital 73.44 73.44 73.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.19 27.47 4.76
Diluted EPS 30.19 27.47 4.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.19 27.47 4.76
Diluted EPS 30.19 27.47 4.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Alkali #Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 05:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.