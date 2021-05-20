Guj Alkali Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 671.42 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.42 crore in March 2021 up 8.01% from Rs. 621.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2021 up 194.28% from Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.38 crore in March 2021 up 7.66% from Rs. 97.88 crore in March 2020.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2020.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 425.45 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.60% returns over the last 6 months and 35.30% over the last 12 months.