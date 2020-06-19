Guj Alkali Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 621.63 crore, down 24.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.63 crore in March 2020 down 24.24% from Rs. 820.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in March 2020 down 93% from Rs. 169.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.88 crore in March 2020 down 66.02% from Rs. 288.07 crore in March 2019.

Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 23.13 in March 2019.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 333.95 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and -34.21% over the last 12 months.