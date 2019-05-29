Guj Alkali Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 820.55 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 820.55 crore in March 2019 up 17.67% from Rs. 697.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.83 crore in March 2019 down 23.17% from Rs. 221.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.07 crore in March 2019 down 18.35% from Rs. 352.80 crore in March 2018.

Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 30.10 in March 2018.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 559.30 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -15.29% over the last 12 months.