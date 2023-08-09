Guj Alkali Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 912.81 crore, down 19.1% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 912.81 1,138.12 1,128.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 912.81 1,138.12 1,128.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 399.71 368.02 367.50 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.92 16.26 -20.00 Power & Fuel 308.19 327.38 -- Employees Cost 66.71 65.11 60.49 Depreciation 89.47 87.53 49.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 125.42 118.77 338.58 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.77 155.05 331.95 Other Income 11.80 8.13 5.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.97 163.18 337.84 Interest 10.50 7.72 1.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.47 155.46 336.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -33.47 155.46 336.26 Tax -- 43.57 114.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.47 111.89 222.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -33.47 111.89 222.07 Equity Share Capital 73.44 73.44 73.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.56 15.23 30.24 Diluted EPS -4.56 15.23 30.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.56 15.23 30.24 Diluted EPS -4.56 15.23 30.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited