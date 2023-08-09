English
    Guj Alkali Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 912.81 crore, down 19.1% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 912.81 crore in June 2023 down 19.1% from Rs. 1,128.33 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.47 crore in June 2023 down 115.07% from Rs. 222.07 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.50 crore in June 2023 down 82.85% from Rs. 387.65 crore in June 2022.Guj Alkali shares closed at 662.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.
    Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations912.811,138.121,128.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations912.811,138.121,128.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials399.71368.02367.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.9216.26-20.00
    Power & Fuel308.19327.38--
    Employees Cost66.7165.1160.49
    Depreciation89.4787.5349.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.42118.77338.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.77155.05331.95
    Other Income11.808.135.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.97163.18337.84
    Interest10.507.721.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.47155.46336.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.47155.46336.26
    Tax--43.57114.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-33.47111.89222.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-33.47111.89222.07
    Equity Share Capital73.4473.4473.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.5615.2330.24
    Diluted EPS-4.5615.2330.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.5615.2330.24
    Diluted EPS-4.5615.2330.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

