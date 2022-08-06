 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Alkali Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.33 crore, up 57.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.33 crore in June 2022 up 57.49% from Rs. 716.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.07 crore in June 2022 up 249.72% from Rs. 63.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.65 crore in June 2022 up 172.59% from Rs. 142.21 crore in June 2021.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 30.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.65 in June 2021.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 807.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 60.69% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,128.33 1,141.48 716.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,128.33 1,141.48 716.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 367.50 334.28 295.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.00 21.03 -9.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.49 76.29 53.23
Depreciation 49.81 52.25 46.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 338.58 359.52 250.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 331.95 298.11 80.13
Other Income 5.89 6.99 15.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.84 305.10 95.38
Interest 1.58 1.19 2.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 336.26 303.91 93.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 336.26 303.91 93.12
Tax 114.19 82.25 29.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 222.07 221.66 63.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 222.07 221.66 63.50
Equity Share Capital 73.44 73.44 73.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.24 30.19 8.65
Diluted EPS 30.24 30.19 8.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.24 30.19 8.65
Diluted EPS 30.24 30.19 8.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

