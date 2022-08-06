Guj Alkali Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,128.33 crore, up 57.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,128.33 crore in June 2022 up 57.49% from Rs. 716.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.07 crore in June 2022 up 249.72% from Rs. 63.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.65 crore in June 2022 up 172.59% from Rs. 142.21 crore in June 2021.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 30.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.65 in June 2021.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 807.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 60.69% over the last 12 months.