Guj Alkali Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.44% from Rs. 1,075.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.53% from Rs. 201.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.54 crore in December 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 368.98 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,122.79 1,127.26 1,075.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,122.79 1,127.26 1,075.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 374.00 398.32 321.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.55 17.03 2.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.92 -9.26 -15.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.66 62.14 68.76
Depreciation 79.18 59.57 49.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 422.15 433.13 331.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.17 166.33 316.45
Other Income 6.19 21.94 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.36 188.27 319.02
Interest 7.56 2.60 1.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 183.80 185.67 317.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 183.80 185.67 317.66
Tax 69.85 57.88 115.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.95 127.79 201.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.95 127.79 201.78
Equity Share Capital 73.44 73.44 73.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.52 17.40 27.47
Diluted EPS 15.52 17.40 27.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.52 17.40 27.47
Diluted EPS 15.52 17.40 27.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited