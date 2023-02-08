Guj Alkali Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.44% from Rs. 1,075.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.53% from Rs. 201.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.54 crore in December 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 368.98 crore in December 2021.

Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 27.47 in December 2021.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 670.95 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.28% over the last 12 months.