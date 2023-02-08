English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj Alkali Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.44% from Rs. 1,075.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.53% from Rs. 201.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.54 crore in December 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 368.98 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,122.791,127.261,075.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,122.791,127.261,075.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials374.00398.32321.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.5517.032.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.92-9.26-15.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.6662.1468.76
    Depreciation79.1859.5749.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses422.15433.13331.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.17166.33316.45
    Other Income6.1921.942.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.36188.27319.02
    Interest7.562.601.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax183.80185.67317.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax183.80185.67317.66
    Tax69.8557.88115.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.95127.79201.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.95127.79201.78
    Equity Share Capital73.4473.4473.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5217.4027.47
    Diluted EPS15.5217.4027.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5217.4027.47
    Diluted EPS15.5217.4027.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited