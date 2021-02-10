Guj Alkali Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 650.20 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.20 crore in December 2020 down 0.82% from Rs. 655.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in December 2020 down 43.94% from Rs. 59.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.05 crore in December 2020 down 14.68% from Rs. 112.57 crore in December 2019.

Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.14 in December 2019.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 334.85 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -6.10% over the last 12 months.