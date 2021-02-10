MARKET NEWS

Guj Alkali Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 650.20 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 650.20 crore in December 2020 down 0.82% from Rs. 655.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in December 2020 down 43.94% from Rs. 59.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.05 crore in December 2020 down 14.68% from Rs. 112.57 crore in December 2019.

Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.14 in December 2019.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 334.85 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -6.10% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations650.20638.25655.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations650.20638.25655.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials255.70233.68219.73
Purchase of Traded Goods3.516.853.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.473.394.93
Power & Fuel--115.00175.01
Employees Cost56.9374.6557.69
Depreciation44.6543.1838.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses245.98100.07100.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9661.4355.54
Other Income17.4428.1418.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.4089.5773.73
Interest1.901.773.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.5087.8069.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax49.5087.8069.77
Tax15.9721.449.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.5366.3659.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.5366.3659.81
Equity Share Capital73.4473.4473.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.579.038.14
Diluted EPS4.579.038.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.579.038.14
Diluted EPS4.579.038.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Alkali #Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 01:33 pm

