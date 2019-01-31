Guj Alkali Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 816.26 crore, up 32.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.26 crore in December 2018 up 32.16% from Rs. 617.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.28 crore in December 2018 up 44.62% from Rs. 112.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.70 crore in December 2018 up 58.63% from Rs. 188.93 crore in December 2017.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 22.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.28 in December 2017.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 489.70 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.69% returns over the last 6 months and -34.90% over the last 12 months.