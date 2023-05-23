English
    Guj Alkali Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,138.12 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,138.12 crore in March 2023 down 0.29% from Rs. 1,141.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.04 crore in March 2023 down 67.81% from Rs. 220.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.71 crore in March 2023 down 29.84% from Rs. 357.35 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.05 in March 2022.

    Guj Alkali shares closed at 681.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -25.37% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,138.121,122.791,141.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,138.121,122.791,141.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials368.02374.00334.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.55--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.26-3.9221.03
    Power & Fuel327.38----
    Employees Cost65.1164.6676.29
    Depreciation87.5379.1852.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.77422.15359.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.05185.17298.11
    Other Income8.136.196.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.18191.36305.10
    Interest7.727.561.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.46183.80303.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.46183.80303.91
    Tax43.5769.8582.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.89113.95221.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.89113.95221.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-40.85-26.78-0.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.0487.17220.68
    Equity Share Capital73.4473.4473.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6811.8730.05
    Diluted EPS9.6811.8730.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6811.8730.05
    Diluted EPS9.6811.8730.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

