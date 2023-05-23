Guj Alkali Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,138.12 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,138.12 crore in March 2023 down 0.29% from Rs. 1,141.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.04 crore in March 2023 down 67.81% from Rs. 220.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.71 crore in March 2023 down 29.84% from Rs. 357.35 crore in March 2022.

Guj Alkali EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.05 in March 2022.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 681.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -25.37% over the last 12 months.