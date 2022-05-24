Guj Alkali Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.48 crore, up 70.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.48 crore in March 2022 up 70.01% from Rs. 671.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.68 crore in March 2022 up 536.7% from Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.35 crore in March 2022 up 239.11% from Rs. 105.38 crore in March 2021.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 30.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2021.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 913.40 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.72% returns over the last 6 months and 121.24% over the last 12 months.