Guj Alkali Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 912.81 crore, down 19.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 912.81 crore in June 2023 down 19.1% from Rs. 1,128.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.16 crore in June 2023 down 129.95% from Rs. 190.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.50 crore in June 2023 down 82.85% from Rs. 387.65 crore in June 2022.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 662.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.