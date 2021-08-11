Guj Alkali Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 716.44 crore, up 52.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 716.44 crore in June 2021 up 52.56% from Rs. 469.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.12 crore in June 2021 up 98.43% from Rs. 31.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.21 crore in June 2021 up 55.52% from Rs. 91.44 crore in June 2020.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.33 in June 2020.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 480.50 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.93% returns over the last 6 months and 40.11% over the last 12 months.