Guj Alkali Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.44% from Rs. 1,075.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.17 crore in December 2022 down 56.72% from Rs. 201.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.54 crore in December 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 368.98 crore in December 2021.