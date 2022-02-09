Guj Alkali Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.05 crore, up 65.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.05 crore in December 2021 up 65.34% from Rs. 650.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.39 crore in December 2021 up 506.23% from Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.98 crore in December 2021 up 284.15% from Rs. 96.05 crore in December 2020.

Guj Alkali EPS has increased to Rs. 27.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.53 in December 2020.

Guj Alkali shares closed at 776.40 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)