Gufic Bio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gufic Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore in March 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 131.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.26 crore in March 2022 up 57.46% from Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.56 crore in March 2022 up 29.34% from Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021.

Gufic Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2021.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 243.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.12% returns over the last 6 months and 27.63% over the last 12 months.

Gufic Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.19 172.07 131.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.19 172.07 131.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.33 75.04 49.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.19 11.06 7.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.03 1.75 8.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.31 20.71 17.26
Depreciation 4.33 4.48 4.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.89 30.79 25.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.19 28.23 19.26
Other Income 0.04 1.53 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.23 29.76 19.92
Interest 1.06 1.03 2.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.18 28.73 17.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.18 28.73 17.05
Tax 5.91 7.70 4.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.26 21.03 12.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.26 21.03 12.87
Equity Share Capital 9.69 9.69 9.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 2.17 1.33
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.17 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.09 2.17 1.33
Diluted EPS 2.09 2.17 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

