Gufic Bio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore in March 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 131.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.26 crore in March 2022 up 57.46% from Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.56 crore in March 2022 up 29.34% from Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021.

Gufic Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2021.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 243.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.12% returns over the last 6 months and 27.63% over the last 12 months.