Gufic Bio Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.93 crore, up 61.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.93 crore in March 2021 up 61.7% from Rs. 81.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2021 up 172.49% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021 up 113.1% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2020.

Gufic Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2020.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 186.35 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.75% returns over the last 6 months and 192.31% over the last 12 months.