Gufic Bio Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.93 crore, up 61.7% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gufic Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.93 crore in March 2021 up 61.7% from Rs. 81.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2021 up 172.49% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021 up 113.1% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2020.

Gufic Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2020.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 186.35 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.75% returns over the last 6 months and 192.31% over the last 12 months.

Gufic Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations131.93144.4181.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations131.93144.4181.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.5760.0141.85
Purchase of Traded Goods7.6117.09-0.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.205.01-0.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.2615.8012.25
Depreciation4.483.222.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.5422.0318.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2621.257.94
Other Income0.660.601.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9221.849.06
Interest2.873.682.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.0518.176.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.0518.176.07
Tax4.184.991.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8713.184.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8713.184.72
Equity Share Capital9.697.787.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.331.690.61
Diluted EPS1.331.690.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.331.690.61
Diluted EPS1.331.690.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gufic Bio #Gufic Biosciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:22 am

