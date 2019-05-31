Gufic Bio Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 91.55 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.55 crore in March 2019 up 18.24% from Rs. 77.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2019 up 99.78% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2019 up 51.58% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2018.

Gufic Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2018.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 82.35 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -43.42% over the last 12 months.