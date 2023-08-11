English
    Gufic Bio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.02 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gufic Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.02 crore in June 2023 up 18% from Rs. 165.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 21.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.36 crore in June 2023 up 8.34% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022.

    Gufic Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

    Gufic Bio shares closed at 280.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.68% returns over the last 6 months and 34.97% over the last 12 months.

    Gufic Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.02173.04165.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.02173.04165.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.3883.5563.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.069.666.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-10.657.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.3721.9321.43
    Depreciation4.245.924.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3336.4033.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2426.2328.81
    Other Income0.880.620.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1226.8529.19
    Interest4.072.920.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.0523.9328.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.0523.9328.28
    Tax7.435.837.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.6218.1121.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.6218.1121.05
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.872.17
    Diluted EPS2.131.872.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.872.17
    Diluted EPS2.131.872.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

