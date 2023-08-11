Gufic Bio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.02 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.02 crore in June 2023 up 18% from Rs. 165.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 21.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.36 crore in June 2023 up 8.34% from Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022.

Gufic Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 280.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.68% returns over the last 6 months and 34.97% over the last 12 months.