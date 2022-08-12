 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gufic Bio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gufic Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore in June 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 250.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in June 2022 down 32.54% from Rs. 31.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022 down 28.41% from Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2021.

Gufic Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 202.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.

Gufic Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 165.28 162.19 250.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 165.28 162.19 250.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.11 77.33 112.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.77 12.19 35.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.65 -18.03 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.43 19.31 25.48
Depreciation 4.37 4.33 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.14 39.89 31.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.81 27.19 41.52
Other Income 0.37 0.04 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.19 27.23 42.75
Interest 0.91 1.06 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.28 26.18 41.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.28 26.18 41.54
Tax 7.23 5.91 10.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.05 20.26 31.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.05 20.26 31.21
Equity Share Capital 9.69 9.69 9.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 2.09 3.22
Diluted EPS 2.17 2.09 3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 2.09 3.22
Diluted EPS 2.17 2.09 3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
