Gufic Bio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore in June 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 250.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in June 2022 down 32.54% from Rs. 31.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022 down 28.41% from Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2021.

Gufic Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 202.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.