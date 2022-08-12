English
    Gufic Bio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gufic Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore in June 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 250.76 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in June 2022 down 32.54% from Rs. 31.21 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022 down 28.41% from Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2021.

    Gufic Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

    Gufic Bio shares closed at 202.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.

    Gufic Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.28162.19250.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.28162.19250.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.1177.33112.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.7712.1935.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.65-18.03-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4319.3125.48
    Depreciation4.374.334.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1439.8931.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8127.1941.52
    Other Income0.370.041.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1927.2342.75
    Interest0.911.061.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2826.1841.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.2826.1841.54
    Tax7.235.9110.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.0520.2631.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.0520.2631.21
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.172.093.22
    Diluted EPS2.172.093.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.172.093.22
    Diluted EPS2.172.093.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gufic Bio #Gufic Biosciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
